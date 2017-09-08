Jazz man comes to Northampton

Saxophonist Dave O’Higgins brings his UK tour to Royal & Derngate next week.

O’Higgins is one of the most prolific contemporary jazz musicians in the UK, with 19 albums released as leader since 1993.

Dave O'Higgins

Much of the material has been original compositions and arrangements, with line-ups from small groups to big bands, acoustic and electric. Having studied music at The City University in London, O’Higgins’ first big breaks were with John Dankworth and Cleo Laine and Icelandic jazz-funk band Mezzoforte.

As well as the solo projects, he is a busy guest soloist across the globe, runs a small jazz recording studio and teaches at the London College of Creative Media.

The tour will see O’Higgins promoting a new album, entitled It’s Always 9.30 in Zog. Joining the saxophonist will be bassist Geoff Gascoyne, drummer Sebastaan de Krom and pianist Graham Harvey.

The Dave O’Higgins Quartet headline on Friday, September 15. Doors open at 8pm and tickets cost £13.50 for adults before fees. Concessions are available. This show is part of the venue’s new Friday Jazz Nights series. The Karen Sharpe Quartet headline on Friday, October 20, and The Art Themen Quintet on Friday, November 10.

Tickets for both shows are on sale now.

Visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk for more details.