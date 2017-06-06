Irish stars The Kilkennys come to Corby

Charismatic Irish musicians The Kilkennys are returning to The Core at Corby Cube next week.

Ireland’s newest balladeers Davey, Robbie and Tommy formed the group at a young age and named themselves after their home city of Kilkenny, a place steeped in music, history and folk culture. Now with new member Mick, the group are on the road once more as a four-piece.

This young group’s modern folk sound is delivered with energy, passion and pride. The Kilkennys are known for being meticulous craftsmen, and since releasing their second album, The Colour Of Freedom, the band’s following is constantly growing. Together they have performed on radio and television, including RTE’s Late Late Show.

Seamlessly blending traditional and modern day Irish music, the group seek to capture the heart of the traditional music lover as well as re-introducing Irish folk and ballad music to a younger audience.

The headline the Corby venue on Friday, June 16. Tickets cost £19 before fees.

