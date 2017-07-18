Intimate acoustic show lined up by Amy Macdonald in Northampton

Amy Macdonald will headline the Royal & Derngate this autumn as part of an intimate acoustic UK tour.

The singer songwriter’s new single Down by The Water is taken from her latest album Under Stars which charted at number two on the UK album chart. The track features backing vocals from Juliet Roberts, who also joined Amy at her sold out Royal Albert Hall show earlier this year.

Amy said: “It has been such a crazy year - the music industry has changed so drastically that I didn’t quite know what to expect, but I have to say I’m blown away by the strength of the live music scene.

“I’ve decided to go on a very special acoustic tour. There will only be a handful of dates in smaller, intimate venues. It’ll be back to basics but i think it will make for a really special tour. I can’t wait to see you there.”

Amy plays the Northampton venue on Sunday, October 29. Tickets are on sale now.

amymacdonald.co.uk