Interview: X Factor winner Sam Bailey speaks ahead of Northampton date

Sam Bailey might be one of the busiest people in the entertainment industry.

But despite promoting her album and working on a new tour which starts at Northampton’s Royal & Derngate on Thursday March 2, she’s still finds time to havea chat to us about the tour. Although she is still juggling two things at the same time.

Sam said: “I’m in the middle of having my haircut at the same time as this interview,” she laughs at how busy she has been.

She first came to prominence winning the 10th series of The X Factor in 2013 under the guidance of Sharon Osborne.

However while some of the winners have slipped into obscurity, here’s a quick run down of what she has done since winning the show.

She has performed in two pantomimes, including one in her home town of Leicester, appeared in the tour of the musical Chicago, released two albums and an autobiography.

And she shows no sign of stopping her busy schedule with the tour,

Sam said: “I’ve got a whole load of stuff, there will be some really talented backing musicians that I have worked with for years and years.

“There’ll also be an entire band and there will be some song and dance numbers as well.”

The tour enetitled The Sing My Heart Out tour is set to coincide with the release of Sam’s new album, her second, of the same name which was released in September 2016.

Sam said: “This is an album of me getting back to what I know best really which is belting out really big tunes and that’s why it is called Sing My Heart Out. I think it is the thing that people will probably know me for.

“But there is a couple of dance tracks on there as something a little bit different. One of them is called Take It Out on the Dance Floor.

“It is a song written as a showcase for those days when you have had a really bad day or a bad week.

“If you have had lots of things go wrong and then you go for a night out, let your hair down and just take your anger out on the dance floor.”

And she also explained what singing, which she has been doing for a number of years before The X Factor, gives to her and her family.

“For me, singing is a release and a way of venting, and it’s how I get my emotions out, so this is my way of explaining to listeners my ambition to give my children the best start in life.

“I am really looking forward to everyone hearing the single, as it’s in honour of the family that stood by my side throughout the whole process and who I have done it all for.”

And away from the singing, she’s no stranger to the stage having appeared in the tour of Chicago wwhich toured the country including the Royal & Derngate.

Sam added:”I have been very lucky in being able to do both the singing and acting and am hoping that I can continue doing both.

“Doing Chicago was a really fantastic experience and not something I ever thought would have happened but had an absolute blast doing it.

“Jessie Wallace from Eastenders take over from me in the tour, but I was still in touch with the cast members who I think are just absolutely briliant. Hayley Tamaddon and John Partridge are absolutely wicked.”

While she might have been bitter about being dropped from Syco, she’s still grateful to The X Factor for what it has given her.

Sam said: “I embrace The X Factor and being a winner on the show.

“If it was not for that show, I wouldn’t have been able to do the things that I am doing today.”

Tickets for the show cost between £25.50 and £76. The show starts at 7.30pm on Thursday March 2.

For further information about the show or to book tickets in advance call the box office on 01604 624811 or visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk.