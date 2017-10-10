Indie talent lined up for Lab gigs

Indie quartet Scarlet bring their headline UK tour to a close at The Lab on October 14.

In August, they released the track Alone which followed Your Control which was released last year. Both were taken from their independently released debut album Effigy which was successfully funded via Pledge Music last year but only available in Japan and to backers.

Their debut EP Fishes and Your Control are both available via Bandcamp. Scarlet have shared stages with the likes of Neon Walts, Pulled Apart By Horses and Black Honey and worked with producers including Jon Withnall and Michael Johnson.

Following their headline tour, the band are back on the road in November and to support T’Pau across the country. Support at The Lab is by Sarpa Salpa and Presely Johnson. All play the Northampton venue on Saturday, Northampton 14. Tickets cost £5 in advance, doors 8pm.

