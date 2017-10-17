Indie favourites British Sea Power set for Northampton show

British Sea Power will headline the Roadmender on Sunday.

The indie six-piece released their latest LP Let The Dancers Inherit The Party in March.

The album’s 12 songs cover subject matters ranging from the stars in the night sky to the methodology of media manipulation.

Guitarist Martin Noble said: “It was made to a background of politicians perfecting the art of unabashed lying, of social-media echo chambers, of click-bait and electronic Tonka Toys to keep us entertained and befuddled.

“All this can easily make the individual feel futile. But I think we’ve ended up addressing this confusion in an invigorating way, rather than imprisoning the listener in melancholy.

“Musically, it’s our most direct album and maybe the first one where we maintain a coherent mood from start to finish. Perhaps a little clarity isn’t a bad thing at this point.”

The album saw the band return to the exhilarating and bright-minded guitar music that saw them nominated for the Mercury Music Prize. Tickets cost £16 before fees.

Ahead of British Sea Power, there’s a night of Northern Soul and Motown at the Roadmender on Saturday with singer Eddie Holman. The US singer songwriter is best known for his 1970 hit Hey There Lonely Girl. Holman will be performing all of his greatest hits including Eddie’s My Name, I Surrender and I’m Not Wanted. He’ll be joined by DJs Paddy Grady and Rob Glover and Felix. Doors 9pm, tickets cost £17 before fees.