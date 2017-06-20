Heroes of hip hop headline Northampton venue

Hip hop pioneers The Sugarhill Gang, Grandmaster Melle Mel and Scorpio are bringing their UK tour to the Roadmender on July 1.

The Sugarhill Gang made history in 1979 with their debut 12” single Rappers Delight. Regarded as the first commercial rap record, it went onto sell more than 15 million copies.

The Sugarhill Gang were put together by Sylvia Robinson who named the group after her record label Sugarhill Records. They were the first rap group to play on shows including American Band Stand, Solid Gold, Soul Train and Wonderama as well as Top of the Pops.

Sugarhill Gang members Hen Dog, Master Gee and Wonder Mike will be joined by the Furious Five’s Melle Mel and Scorpio. Support is by DJ Suspect, Reprojam Squad and DJ Mark Ski from Inspiration FM. Doors 9pm, tickets £17.50.