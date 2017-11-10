Guns N’ Roses revealed as final Download Festival headline act

The legendary Guns N’ Roses have been revealed as the final headliners for next year’s Download Festival.

The band will play the Saturday night of the festival in June and join the recently announced headliners Ozzy Osbourne and Avenged Sevenfold.

On the road since April 2016, a resurgent Guns N’ Roses head to Download for the first time since 1993.

Guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan re-joined the band last year which also features the iconic frontman Axl Rose, Dizzy Reed, Richard Fortus, Frank Ferrer and Melissa Reese.

Following the group’s 1985 formation, Guns N’ Roses injected unbridled, unrivalled, and unstoppable attitude into the burgeoning Los Angeles rock scene.

The spirit went on to captivate the world with the release of their 1987 debut Appetite for Destruction, the best-selling US debut ever, moving 30 million copies globally.

In 1991, the seven-time platinum Use Your Illusion I and Use Your Illusion II occupied the top two spots of the Billboard Top 200 upon release.

Over the course of the past decade, Guns N’ Roses have performed sold out shows and headlined festivals worldwide following the critically acclaimed release of 2008’s RIAA platinum-certified Chinese Democracy.

Six studio albums later, Guns N’ Roses are one of the most important and influential acts in music and continue to set the benchmark for live performances.

Download Festival’s promoter Andy Copping said: “It’s great to have this iconic line up of Guns N’ Roses headlining at Download.

“I am sure I am not alone when I say I have been wanting this to happen for years.

“It will be an incredible show and will be one of the highlights of the Download weekend.”

Download Festival is the home of rock music and takes place at Donington Park from June 8 to 10.

Tickets are available now from downloadfestival.co.uk/tickets

Three day tickets, with camping for adults cost £195. Other options are available.

A loyalty discount is available for a limited time via downloadfestival.co.uk/news-features/register-interest-2018-loyalty

Extras, including parking and lockers can be purchased during the booking process or as a standalone after you’ve purchased your ticket.