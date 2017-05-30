Globally acclaimed drummers and Streisand tribute at Royal & Derngate in Northampton

Two of the world’s leading drummers, Ian Palmer and Pete Cater, will join guest performers Benny Greb and Mark Mondesir to pay tribute to Buddy Rich when The World’s Greatest Drummer returns to Royal & Derngate on Sunday.

This year marks the tenth anniversary of the The World’s Great Drummer and also coincides with what would have been the 100th birthday of Buddy Rich - the inspiration behind the concert. Greb is regarded as one of the finest drummers in the world while Mondesir is one of the most respected drummers in jazz having performed with John McLauglin, Courtney Pine and Julian Joseph. Cater is known as Europe’s leading big band drummer and Palmer, who has organised all of the concerts, has a career spanning 30 years. Doors 7.30pm. Tickets cost from £26 before fees.

The same night, Liz Pulman will be celebrating the music of Barbra Streisand on the venue’s Royal stage. The acclaimed singer and comedienne is one third of the satirical comedy trio Fascinating Aida. Pulman weaves together history, humour and harmony as she celebrates the songs of Streisand with her six piece band, The Stardust Ensemble. Featuring all the greatest Streisand hits Liza Sings Streisand brings new arrangements and orchestrations of Streisand’s music, alongside renowned musical director Joseph Atkins. Doors open at 7.45pm, tickets cost £20 before fees.