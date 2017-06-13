Glastonbury warm up gig for McKenna at Esquires

Teenage singer songwriter Declan McKenna is playing a Glastonbury Festival warm up show at Esquires on Sunday night.

The 18-year-old’s new single Humongous is out now and follows Brazil which was playlisted on BBC Radio 1’s A list, clocking up more than three million views on YouTube.

McKenna was included on the BBC’s Sound Of 2017 poll, won Glastonbury’s Emerging Talent Competition in 2015 and is returning to play the festival for the third year in a row.

He has toured the UK, Europe and the US and his debut album, What Do You Think About The Car, is due out in July.

Doors open at 7.30pm, tickets cost £10 in advance before fees.

This Friday, Mr B The Gentleman Rhymer headline the venue.

From deepest darkest Surrey and with a decade of gentlemanly catterwalling under his belt, Mr B’s ‘Chap-Hop’ blends hip-hop with Queen's English.

Support on the night comes from Thomas Benjamin Wild Esq, playing classic songs of the 20s, 30s, 40s and beyond. Doors open at 8pm, tickets cost £9 in advance.

On Thursday, June 22, hip hop pioneers The Sugarhill Gang headline Esquires.

The group were the first hip hop act to have a song in the billboard top 40 with the seminal 1979 single Rappers Delight.

Doors open at 7.30pm, tickets cost £15 in advance.

For more information, visit www.thepadpresents.com