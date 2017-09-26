Gig to mark radio rebrand in Northampton

The inaugural Shoetown Sounds takes place at The Lab on Saturday September 30.

The gig will be headlined by Hana Brooks with sets by Deep Sea Mountains, Burrowing Bees, O’Mahon and Charlotte Carpenter. The gig is taking place to make the re-brand of community radio station NNBC which is changing its name to NLive

During the day, there will be live broadcasts from the Market Square in Northampton as well as a street circus. Organiser Rachel Schouten said: “I present The Monday Night Show and have been supporting local bands for some time, giving them air time and promoting local music. The idea then came about to do a regular live gig to both promote local community radio and support musicians and bands.”

The gig will be broadcast live on the station. Tickets cost £3 on the door or free if you pick up a wristband from the NLive team during the day. Doors 6pm. Food until 9pm.