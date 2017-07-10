Genre-blenders from New Orleans to play Northampton date

New Orleans’ Hot 8 Brass Band is back at the Picturedrome on July 21 for the first time in a decade.

The band, out on the road touring in support of their latest album, play a mix of hip-hop, jazz and funk out of the classic marching band tradition a with a contemporary vibe.

Having made their name playing on the streets and in the clubs of their home town, The Hot 8 Brass Band has been lauded by the likes of BBC 6 Music and The Guardian. Earlier this year they played a sold out gig at the Roundhouse in London following the release of their latest album On The Spot which came out in April.

The band formed in 1996 when two former Fortier High School student groups, the High Steppers and the Looney Tunes Brass Bands, combined.

Tickets cost £15 in advance before fees and are available online and from the venue. Doors open at 9pm.

www.hot8brassband.com