Futureheads frontman performs at Northampton venue

Responsible for some of the biggest indie anthems of the past 10 years, Futureheads frontman Barry Hyde is set to play an intimate, solo show featuring songs from his debut solo album at The Charles Bradlaugh on Saturday.

Hyde, who has talked at length about his mental health struggles, has bipolar disorder - a condition he’d battled with but had masked with the success of The Futureheads.

Following their hiatus, Barry focused on teaching music and training as a chef. Today, Hyde has found balance and stability, helped in part by the creation of his debut solo album, which documents his life with bipolar disorder.

Predominantly piano led, Malody has an intense and vivid energy, it’s also strikingly elegant and described as a far cry from the The Futureheads’ indie hits. Support is by Nik Gray and Velvet Engine. Music from 8pm. Tickets cost £7.