Fun day for all the family as music festival returns

The Pig & Applestock Festival returns to Naseby Reservoir for its sixth year this bank holiday weekend.

As well as bands, there will be live DJs, poets, kids entertainers, traditional craft demonstrations and film installations.

A spokesman for the organisers said: “The Applestock wheels are rolling and preparations have begun for our annual weekend of love and mayhem.

“If you made it last year we would like to thank you for helping us to make it one of our most memorable years, and if you’re joining us for the first time then we are looking forward to meeting you.

“We are always humbled by your emotional and monetary contributions and hope that this August will bring more of the same, and of the different, and of the weird.”

Leading the musical festivities are Paddy Steer, Xam Duo and Love Cans as well as local favourites including The Swing Museum, The Anteloids and Stupid Boots.

Weekend tickets cost £25 in advance. Camper van tickets are £30, and children under 10 are admitted for free.

Day tickets are also available.

For further information about the event visit www.applestock.co.uk.