Full line-up revealed for annual Northampton Music Festival

The 20-piece funk and soul band Jazz Colossus will be headlining this year’s Northampton Music Festival which returns this month.

They will join 500 musicians playing across five stages at this year’s event which will see the town centre filled with everything from rock and pop to opera and classical music.

The main stage will be in the town’s Market Square with a classical stage at All Saints’ Church, a jazz stage at the Guildhall courtyard, the Y-Factor stage in Abington Street and the Umbrella stage at NN Café courtyard.

Festival organiser Graham Roberts said: “On the Friday and Saturday before the festival there will be around 30 satellite events at venues all across the town, so it literally will be a weekend of music and entertainment.”

Music on the main stage begins at midday with the Northamptonshire Music and Performing Arts Trust’s rock group. They will be followed by the Boysey Battrum All Stars, Empyre, the Royal and Derngate Gospel Choir, Matt Thorpe, Emily Faye Bane, O’Mahon and the Anna Jaichner Band before headliners Jazz Colossus play at 8pm.

The Classical Stage will be headlined by Zayn Mohammed at 5pm, playing a solo set.

The 4 Tunes Quartet will kick off proceedings at 1pm followed by The Jenson Quintet and the Northampton Male Voice Choir before Zayn headlines.

The Y-Factor stage will be on Abington Street outside the Grosvenor Centre entrance.

Music will be from midday with Grynn and followed by Scott Booth, Carly Loasby, Leo Robinson and The Incidents who will play at 4pm.

The jazz stage in Guildhall Courtyard will be opened by the Rachel Johnson Trio at 1pm.

They will be followed by Roberts/ Exall Quintet, Tad Newton’s Jazz Friends, the Take Six jazz band, and the Lincoln Noel Trio before Zayn Mohammed follows his set on the classical stage to play a second headline set as a trio.

The Umbrella Stage in the NN Café courtyard will feature music, dance and poetry.

The Northampton town centre Business Improvement District (BID) is a lead sponsor for the festival, which is organised by Northampton Music 365.

BID director Richard Clinton said: “We are proud to be supporting this festival, which is one of the most significant events on the local calendar and supports the BID’s commitment to help promote and improve Northampton’s town centre.”

For more details, visit www.northamptonmusicfestival.co.uk.