Foster & Allen back in the county to headline Core

Irish folk duo Foster & Allen bring their Golden Years tour to The Core at the Corby Cube on Saturday.

Their career has seen them the pair tour the world, performing to audiences for more than four decades.

Mick Foster and Tony Allen will be playing a string of their biggest hits, including Bunch Of Thyme, Maggie, After All These Years, I Will Love You All My Life and Old Flames.

They will also be performing their latest single Mrs Brown’s Boys as well as tacks from their Top 40 selling record The Gold Collection including Galway Girl and The Fly.

The origin of Foster & Allen dates back to 1970s when they got together a small group and toured across the UK.

They had the idea of working together as a duo, playing ‘easy listening’ music with a touch of traditional Irish instrumentals.

When their tour finished they let the band return to Ireland and stayed behind continue as a duo.

At the end of 1978 the pair released the single A Bunch Of Thyme in Ireland.

It entered the Irish charts and became their first top-selling number once single and it stayed in the charts for 40 consecutive weeks, re-entering for a further 13 weeks.

It was subsequently released in the UK with a Top Of The Pops performance following which also helped the band reach an even bigger audience.

Although in the early days they played as a duo, since 1982 they added a band to their show to expand their sound.

Foster & Allen have recorded more than 30 albums, all of which have entered the UK charts as well 14 DVDs.

They headline the Corby stage on Saturday, November 11. Music is from 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £20.50 before fees.

This Thursday, Eddi Reader headlines the venue with support by Dan Whitehouse.

Starting off as a busker in her native Glasgow and quickly becoming a sought after session-vocalist, Eddi famously harmonised with Annie Lennox while touring with the Eurythmics, after her time with successful punk outfit Gang Of Four.

She shot to stardom with the hugely popular Fairground Attraction, with the single Perfect and album First Of A Million Kisses topping the British charts.

Since the release of her first career spanning compilation The Best of last year, Reader has been touring around the world. Music from 7.30pm, tickets cost £23.

Tickets for the Red Hot Chilli Pipers are sold out.