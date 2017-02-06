Former X Factor winner Louisa Johnson to join Olly Murs at Northampton gig

The 2015 X Factor winner Louisa Johnson will support Olly Murs when he headlines The County Ground in Northampton this summer.

The 19-year-old singing sensation has been a familiar face since she became the youngest ever winner of the competition.

Following The X Factor, Johnson released a debut album and had a hit collaboration with Clean Bandit – both laying the foundations for what looks set to be an incredible 2017.

Louisa always knew she wanted to be on the big stage, jumping at the chance of talent shows whenever she was on holiday with her family and frequently taking solo spots at school concerts.

At 13 she auditioned for Britain’s Got Talent, achieving first round success and in 2014 was approached by X Factor scouts but decided to wait a year until she had developed the style with which she has marked her place on the music scene.

With the 2015 X Factor win under her belt, Louisa turned her attention to a debut album, spurred on by a collaboration with Clean Bandit on the hugely successful Tears - a project that came about after Grace from the band saw her on the show and approached her with the track demo.

The success of Tears in May, followed by her debut single So Good in October, laid the foundation for Louisa’s new album.

She spent 2015 working with a dream cast of writers and producers on songs that capture her bubbly personality while also doing justice to a decade’s worth of work and determination.

Coming along for the ride are artists like Clean Bandit and other special guests, as well as tunesmiths like Ali Tamposi (Justin Bieber, Beyoncé), Chelcee Grimes (Olly Murs), Burns (Britney, Calvin Harris), Ed Drewett (One Direction, Little Mix), J Kash (Maroon 5, Meghan Trainor) and Steve Mac (Jess Glynne, Charli XCX, Selena Gomez).

She said: “I am so excited to be supporting Olly on his summer tour.

“He is an incredible artist, an absolute inspiration and we both cannot wait to see all the fans in Northampton. It’s going to be a brilliant night.”

Olly Murs added: “Louisa’s voice makes you sit up and listen; she has a great stage presence, which is amazing at such a young age, and so many fans.

“I know she’ll prove a great hit on the tour.”

Both play The County Ground on Friday, July 14.

Tickets cost £39.50 before fees with hospitality and platinum packages available.

Visit www.ticketmaster.co.uk, www.lhgtickets.com and www.northantscricket.com for full details.