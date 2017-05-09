Folk favourite Kate Rusby comes to Kettering

Kate Rusby brings her UK tour to Kettering on May 14.

The folk singer-songwriter released her 14th solo album Life In A Paper Boat last year. 2017 marks the 25th anniversary of Rusby’s career and the 20th anniversary since the release of heir debut solo album Hourglass.

Widely regarded as one of the stars of the British acoustic scene, Rusby has won numerous awards over the years including accolades for best singer, best album and best live act at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards. Rusby’s 1999 album Sleepless was also nominated for a Mercury Music Prize.

Kate Rusby headlines The Lighthouse in Kettering on Sunday, May 14. She will be joined by Damien O’Kane on guitars, Duncan Lyall on double bass, Nick Cooke on diatonic accordion and Steve Byrnes on bouzouki and guitar. Tickets cost £24 in advance with concessions available for £17. Doors open at 7.30pm.

