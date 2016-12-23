Festival lines up top acts for band’s 50th birthday

It has been 50 years since Fairport Convention were formed and the band have announced a number of former members will appear at the Cropredy festival next year.

Richard Thompson will be bringing his spell binding songs and majestic guitar work and is among the headline acts to appear.

Iain Matthews along with Andy Roberts and Mark Griffiths, better known as Plainsong will perform as will Judy Dyble and Her Band of Perfect Strangers will appear. Ashley Hutchings brings Morris On featuring Moulton Morris to the stage

And finally, Dave Mattacks and Chris Leslie join the rest of the gang - including Show of Hands’ Phil Beer and Gigspanner Big Band’s Peter Knight - for a Feast of Fiddles.

Also appearing is The Divine Comedy who have recently released their 11th album.

Dougie MacLean, one of Scotland’s finest singer-songwriters, will apppear at Cropredy for the first time. He is best known for his song Caledonia, the music for Last of the Mohicans.

Returning by popular demand is prog-rock giants Marillion as well as Pierce Brothers.

For further information about the festival visit www.fairportconvention.com.