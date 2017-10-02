Enter Shikari producer to share his studio secrets with music students

The producer behind some of UK rock band Enter Shikari’s finest moments will be lifting the lid on his studio secrets during a special music masterclass at the University of Northampton.

Dan Weller, who has produced Shikari’s acclaimed albums A Flash Flood of Colour and The Mindsweep, is also in demand as a songwriter and is also guitarist-producer with the hugely influential prog metal outfit SikTh.

Popular Music students from the university will join music pupils from Northamptonshire schools on campus on Thursday, October 19, for the masterclass, which will follow a Q&A session with Dan.

The masterclass is being held in conjunction with Focusrite, a UK firm which makes music and audio products for the music industry and hobbyists.

The event will see Dan show students the art of mixing music, including how to get the very best results using its audio production equipment.

He said: “I'm so excited to be teaming up with Focusrite. I've been using their plugins for years ever since I worked with producer Colin Richardson – who used them constantly when mixing. I'm really looking forward to displaying their quality at my masterclass.”

Jasmine Shadrack, senior lecturer in popular music, said: “We are very excited to welcome the brilliant Dan Weller and Focusrite to the university.

“It's going to be an excellent event and a great opportunity to watch Dan work and to see how he uses Focusrite’s tools of the trade.”

For more details, visit www.danwellermusic.com