Elvis comes to Corby

Following the success of numerous sold-out performances, Corby’s own Fisher Stevens is back at The Core at Corby Cube with his award-winning Elvis In Vegas show.

Winner of the Elvis International Masters Championships 2014 and a regular performer in Memphis during Elvis Week, local lad Stevens is back and ready to take audiences on a two-hour musical journey backed by an exceptionally talented group of musicians who have played all over the world.

A huge fan of Elvis and his music since childhood, Stevens has peerformed his Elvis tribute show to thousands of people across the world.

Not just another Elvis Presley tribute, he has a proven track record of entertaining his audiences.

Tickets cost £22.50 before booking fees. Concessions are available. Doors open at 7.30pm. The show takes place on Saturday September 16.

Tickets are also on sale for Dominic Kirwan and Lisa Stanley who play at the venue on Friday September 22. For more details of both gigs visit www.thecorecorby.com