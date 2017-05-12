Dreadzone headline the Roadmender

Tickets are on sale for Dreadzone who are back in the region in December to headline the Roadmender in Northampton.

The band, now in their third decade together, released Dread Times earlier this year.

One of the most exciting and powerful live bands to emerge from the post-rave scene, their old skool dread sound comes bubbling to the surface on the new album and it digs deeper into their dub and reggae roots while still keeping the beats fresh and the textures electronic.

Alongside core members Greg Dread, who produced the record, Leo Williams, Chris Compton, reggae vocalist Earl 16 and MC Spee, Dread Times introduces younger blood into the mix with newest member Bazil bringing an edge to the sonic process and Greg’s son Marlon expanding the musical range further.

Don Letts returns with lyrical contributions, as does Lena Cullen on vocals for one track, with 90s ragga duo Louchie Lou and Michie One guesting on another.

Since their inception in 1993 Dreadzone have steadily been refining and perfecting their own take on dub.

They headline the Roadmender on Thursday, December 14.

Tickets are on sale now and cost £16,50 before fees via www.theroadmender.com