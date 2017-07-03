DJ Trevor Nelson to bring soul to Northampton

Trevor Nelson is bringing his Soul Nation tour to the Roadmender on July 15.

The London DJ’s early career started on the then pirate radio station Kiss FM and after a decade on the station, he moved to BBC Radio 1 in the mid 1990s to present Rhythm Nation.

Nelson has twice won the Best DJ accolade at the MOBO Awards and fronted MTV show The Lick and The Lick Chart. Nelson currently DJs on both BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra each week and continues to DJ around the world, continuing to champion new music.

Nelson has released numerous compilation albums. The most recent, Trevor Nelson Club Classics, was released at the end of last year. He headlines The Roadmender in Northampton on Saturday, July 15. Tickets cost £15 before fees Doors open at 9pm.

