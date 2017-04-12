Debut single from new psych act Sarpa Salpa

Alternative psych quartet Sarpa Salpa release their debut single this week.

Across The Water was recorded at Parlour Studios and is out on Friday and available via the usual streaming services.

The band formed last year and have been busy playing gigs across the region. They take influences from the likes of Tame Impala, Foals and MGMT.

Sarpa Salpa comprise guitarist George Neath, singer, guitarist and synth player Marcus Marooth, bassist Ethan Whitby and drummer Charlie Doe.

Marooth said: “The single discusses a moment’s glance of a passing reservoir during an orange sunset. While admiring its natural beauty, a certain sense of calm thought arose which soon developed into a funky jam.”

Sarpa Salpa play on Saturday at The Ex in Corby, on April 22 at the Charles Bradlaugh as part of NMFusion and at The Garibaldi on May 26 with Pleasure House. facebook.com/SarpaSalpaMusic