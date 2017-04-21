David Ford headlines ahead of new album

Tickets are on sale for David Ford who headlines the Roadmender in June.

The single songwriter has been working on material for his new album Animal Spirits which will hopefully be out in time for his forthcoming tour.

Ford’s songs combine Americana, English melodicism and a touch of rock ‘n’ roll, tied together with finely-crafted lyrics.

His emotive stories of social commentary, politics and love in a world going to hell are powerful, engaging and hark back to an era of classic songwriting.

Think Tom Waits, Neil Young and Randy Newman.

Hailing from the South Coast of England, Ford has been lauded by press and public alike throughout his decade-long solo career.

His debut album, I Sincerely Apologise For All The Trouble I’ve Caused, was included in both The Times and Word Magazine’s top ten albums of the year.

His records have achieved number one slots on iTunes and in February 2014 he travelled to Paris to receive the French Grammy award for song of the year.

Ford ended 2014 with a sell-out tour of the UK backed by a string quartet, playing selections from his new mini-album, The Arrangement.

Then in a shift of direction that has come to typify his uniquely eclectic brand of creativity, Ford toured the UK in May 2015 with a show he called ‘The One-Man Full-Band Show’.

This featured Ford playing an entire stage full of instruments linked together by a home-made array of loop machines and triggering devices that helped him produce a full-on rock show played by one person.

A multi-instrumentalist and master of the loop pedal, Ford’s mesmerising live performances regularly sell-out venues on both sides of the Atlantic.

He’s also supported the likes of Elvis Costello and Richard Ashcroft.

David Ford headlines the Roadmender on Thursday, June 1

Support is by Michele Stodart from the Magic Numbers and JP Ruggieri

Doors open at 7.30pm, tickets cost £15 before fees.