Cult post-punk favourites Folk Devils headline Northampton venue

Folk Devils, Inca Babies and Venus Fly Trap are playing the Charles Bradlaugh on July 16.

Named after Stanley Cohen’s book on youth subcultures, the post-punk headliners were formed by Ian Lowery in 1983 with a line up that consisted of Mark Whiteley, Kris Jozajtis and Alan Cole. During their short life span, they released several acclaimed independent singles including Hank Turns Blue and Beautiful Monster and recorded three sessions for John Peel.

The band opened for the likes of The Fall, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Gun Club and Spacemen 3 and toured across Europe. Now, 30 years later, Kris and Mark have reformed for a handful of shows to celebrate the release of an anthology of their work and to honour the memory of their former frontman Ian who died in 2001.

They are joined by John Hamilton on drums and Dave Hodgson on vocals. Doors 8pm, tickets £8.

