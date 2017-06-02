Cult favourites The Wedding Present announce Northampton date

Tickets are now on sale for a gig in Northampton by indie-rock heroes The Wedding Present.

The band, fronted by David Gedge, will be playing a series of concert dates this year to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the release of their classic debut album, George Best. With its bittersweet, breathtakingly honest love songs immersed in whirlwind guitars, George Best struck a chord with indie outsiders everywhere.

The NME described George Best as “an unmitigated delight” upon its release and included it in its 2014 list of The 500 Greatest Albums of All Time. Allmusic says: “It would be nearly impossible to name the standout tracks - every tune is so solid.”

John Peel said of frontman David Gedge: ""The boy Gedge has written some of the best love songs of the rock'n'roll' era. You may dispute this but I'm right and you're wrong!" l

The album will be played in its entirety as part of the set.

The band play the Roadmender on Friday December 8. Tickets cost £18 in advance. Visit www.theroadmender.com/event/the-wedding-present to book.