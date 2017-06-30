Cropredy Convention to celebrate Fairport’s 50th anniversary with past and present members

Fairport's Cropredy Convention will celebrate the band’s golden anniversary with an on-stage reunion of past and present members when the festival returns in August.

The annual three-day festival staged by folkrock legends Fairport Convention takes place in Cropredy on the Northamptonshire border

The band’s extended evening performance on Saturday, August 12, will close the festival and feature a host of musical guests playing a repertoire selected from Fairport’s huge back catalogue - the best from half a century of music-making.

There will be two chances at Cropredy to see singer-songwriter and guitar virtuoso Richard Thompson.

A co-founder of Fairport Convention, Thompson will play a full set on the Friday and will also join Fairport as a guest during their set.

Saturday will start with three performances from 'early years' former members of Fairport – Ashley Hutchings, Judy Dyble and Iain Matthews.

Hutchings, who founded Fairport Convention, will present Morris On, a interpretation of traditional music and dance.

Dyble, Fairport's original female vocalist, will be performing with Band of Perfect Strangers, her regular musical collaborators.

Matthews, Fairport's first male lead singer, will be joined by Andy Roberts and Mark Griffiths as Plainsong, a harmonic blend of English folk-rock and American alt-country.

Former drummer Dave Mattacks will play during Richard Thompson's set on Friday as well as guesting with Fairport on Saturday.

Maartin Allcock, a member of Fairport from 1985 until 1996, will also join Fairport on keyboards and guitar for several numbers.

Other former members who may put in an appearance include Tom Farnell, Bob Brady, and Roger Burridge.

Bass player Dave Pegg said: “Our Saturday night set this year will undoubtedly present the most Fairport members ever performing in the same show.”

Now in its 37th year, Fairport’s Cropredy Convention takes place from Thursday August 10 to Saturday, August 12.

Fairport’s Current line-up is Simon Nicol (lead vocal, guitars), Dave Pegg (backing vocals, bass guitar), Ric Sanders (violin), Chris Leslie (lead vocal, fiddle, bouzouki, mandolin) and Gerry Conway (percussion and drums).