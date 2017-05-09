Craig Charles brings his Trunk of Funk to Northampton

Actor, TV host and DJ Craig Charles is bringing his Funk & Soul show to the Roadmender on May 13.

From Robot Wars to Red Dwarf, Charles has grounded himself as a funk and soul icon after more than 15 years of broadcasting on BBC 6 Music.

He said: “When BBC 6Music asked me to do a radio show I only had one condition, it has to be a funk and soul show otherwise I wasn’t interested.”

Live every Saturday night, Charles plays an assortment of classic gems and emerging artists and has garnered global support as one of the UK’s foremost funk and soul commentators, DJs and promoters of new music. He added: “Since its inception I have been interested in all varieties of soul and funk music, without imposing any barriers and I am just as enthusiastic about fresh new talent as I am about the classic artists from the golden age of the 60s and 70s.”

Doors 9pm, tickets £15.

The following night, Hawkwind bring their Into The Woods Tour to the venue. Hawkwind were formed in 1969 by Dave Brock who still remains at the helm today. In 1970 the band played at the first ever Glastonbury Festival, released their debut album and created the ‘Space Rock’ genre. Lemmy may have left to form Motorhead in 1975, but Hawkwind have gone on to become a massively influential group and have released more than 25 albums. Their latest LP Into the Woods was released in May. Doors open at 7.30pm, tickets cost £26 before fees. Tickets for both gigs are available from the venue.

www.theroadmender.com