Cousin Avi launch EP at Northampton show

Funk with grit, soul with heart and pop with passion are promised when Cousin Avi launch their first record in more than two years at a home-town show.

The EP release follows a crowdfunding campaign through the pledgemusic.com website, through which the band sold a handful of new merchandise, limited exclusives and tickets to the show.

The five-piece self-described “grit-pop powerhouse” have not only received strong support from their local BBC Introducing show but have had their music featured by the NME and placed in the BBC drama The Driver.

In 2013, Avi spent some time under the watchful eye of Duran Duran’s Dom Brown, recording The White EP. The band’s extensive touring has led to them sharing the stage with the likes of Amy Winehouse, Basement Jaxx, Example and Katy B. The band play the Picturedrome on May 26. Doors open at 7.30pm.

