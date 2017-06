One More Time Club Classics is returning to The Picturedrome in Northampton tomorrow night.

The show will be celebrating club classics and dance anthems from across the last 30 years.

Doors open at 8.30pm on Friday, June 9, and tickets cost £5 on the door. The night runs until 1am.

Tickets have sold out in advance for previous Club Classics events so booking in advance is advised.

To book and for more information, visit www.thepicturedrome.com