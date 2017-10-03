Classic hits of the '60s come to Wellingborough played by those who were there

The Sensational 60s Experience will bring five legendary names to the Castle Theatre on Friday night.

With more than 50 years in the business, Mike Pender – the voice of The Searchers – is still touring worldwide performing hits such including Sugar and Needles and Pins.

Chris Farlowe’s hits include classics like Out Of Time and Handbags and Glad Rags . Throughout the mid-60s, Herman’s Hermits proved to be a dominating force worldwide. Their hits included Mrs Brown You’ve Got A Lovely Daughter, Silhouettes, There’s A Kind Of Hush.

The Fortunes remain as one of the UK’s premier harmony groups while The New Amen Corner will play hits including If Paradise Is Half As Nice and Bend Me Shape Me. All play the Wellingborough venue on October 6. Tickets £28. Doors 7.30pm.

castletheatre.co.uk