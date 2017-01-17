Celebrate Burns Night with music and tales in Corby

An evening of songs and stories will be celebrating the great Rabbie Burns in Burns And Beyond at The Core.

A group of Scotland’s finest performers will be presenting an evening of songs and stories celebrating the works of Burns, along with musical delights that include jazz, Broadway and operetta.

Audiences can enjoy folk-singing hero Alastair McDonald, international baritone Richard Morrison, West End actress and singer Jackie Morrison and the award-winning Scottish fiddler Andy Kain. Siblings Richard and Jackie Morrison are son and daughter of one of Scotlands most famous singing sons, Peter Morrison.

Jackie said: “The Core is a fresh and exciting venue that I’m proud and thrilled to be performing at.” Doors open at 7.30pm, tickets cost £20.50 before booking fees.

www.thecorecorby.com