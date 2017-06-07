Cancer Bats bring Bat Sabbath tribute shows to the region

Cancer Bats kick off their Bat Sabbath UK tour with two gigs in the region this weekend.

Playing under the moniker of Bat Sabbath, the shows are a tribute to the iconic Birmingham heavy metallers by the Canadian hardcore band.

Fronted by singer Liam Cormier, Cancer Bats released their latest album Searching For Zero in 2015 and return to Milton Keynes having headlined in 2013.

Bat Sabbath play the Craufurd Arms in Milton Keyes on Friday, June 9, followed by Esquires in Bedford on Saturday, June 10.

Support at both shows is by The Temple.

Tickets cost £12.50 at each venue before fees and are available in advance via seetickets.com

Following both dates, Bat Sabbath head out across the rest of the UK for a further 12 shows.

For more information, visit www.cancerbats.com