California’s Kingdom Of Giants to headline Roadmender

Six piece Californian metalcore band Kingdom Of Giants are out on a UK tour in support of their latest album and headline The Roadmender in Northampton this month.

The band released their second major album All The Hell You’ve Got To Spare in May.

Touring relentlessly since forming in 2011, the Kingdom Of Giants and have shared stages with the likes of Volumes, Fit For A King and The Breather.

They released their full debut album Ground Culture in 2014.

The band comprise of Julian Perez, Max Bremer, Levi Norris, Dana Willax, Red Martin and Truman Berlin.

Support is by Our Hollow Our Home, Create To Inspire, Caliburn, From Once We Came.

All play the Roadmender on October 16.

Doors open at 7pm, tickets cost £9 in advance or £12 on the door.

For more information visit www.facebook.com/kingdomofgiants