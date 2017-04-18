Busy week for Bedford Esquires with three hotly-tipped acts on stage

Esquires in Bedford is gearing up for a busy week of gigs with PINS, Tom Grennan and Muncie Girls all headlining the venue this week.

Tickets for Tom Grennan on Wednesday are now sold out. The singer songwriter from Bedford is on the eve of his biggest sold out gig to date at Union Chapel and is at Esquires for a special warm up show.

Influenced by the likes of Ray Charles, Kendrick Lamar and Amy Winehouse, it was Something In The Water, the title track from his debut EP, that really showcased Grennan’s gritty, soulful vocals.

Next came a Chase & Status collaboration, All Goes Wrong, and things snowballed from there.

Support is by Adam James Urwin and Westerman.

Manchester five piece PINS are out on the road, touring in support of their latest EP Bad Thing and headline the venue on Thursday.

The EP has received widespread acclaim and includes a collaboration with Iggy Pop on the track Aggrophobe. Doors open at 8pm, tickets cost £9.

On Friday, Exeter trio Muncie Girls return to the venue.

Previously seen on a huge nationwide tour with Taking Back Sunday and Frank Iero, the band is playing Esquires as part of their latest UK headline stint.

Their acclaimed debut LP From Caplan To Belsize was released in March last year, receiving praise from the likes of Kerrang! and Punktastic.

Support is by Herd Behaviour. Tickets cost £8 in advance before fees.

To book tickets for all forthcoming gigs at the venue, visit www.bedfordesquires.co.uk