Britpop, psychedelia and raw sounds at Bedford venue this weekend

Esquires in Bedford is gearing up for another busy weekend with gigs by Neon Waltz, Dodgy and Barrence Whitfield & the Savages.

Psychedelic six-piece rockers Neon Waltz headline on Friday, as part of their tour to support new single Heavy Heartless. The Scottish six-piece gather influences from rain-soaked indie to Californian sunshine-flecked psychedelia. Their debut LP is due out this summer. Tickets £6, doors 8pm. The following night, Britpop stalwarts Dodgy headline. With hits including Staying Out For The Summer and Good Enough, the band released three albums during the 90s and their latest last year. Doors 8pm, tickets £16. On Sunday Barrence Whitfield & the Savages headline. The band’s latest album Under The Savage Sky combines raw vocals, nasty guitar tones and preternaturally locked-in rhythm section. Doors 7.30pm, tickets £12.50.

www.bedfordesquires.co.uk