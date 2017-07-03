Big names lined up for Corby festival

Deacon Blue, Marc Almond, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, KT Tunstall and OMD are among the names playing the Flashpoint Festival in Corby from July 14 to 16.

The three-day festival takes place at Rockingham Castle in Corby. While most of the acts are playing on the Saturday and Sunday, DJ Trevon Nelson is hosing an ‘Old Skool Classics’ session on the Friday night.

Joining Deacon Blue, Almond and Ellis-Bexton on the Saturday will be Gabrielle, Hue and Cry and Una Healy.

Joining Tunstall on the Sunday will be headliners OMD, ABC, The Lightning Seeds, The Christians and Steve Harley and Cockney Rebel. The second stage will feature sets by Glen Matlock, Ian McNabb, Stone Foundation, The Flicks, The Montecristo’s and The Farm.

Tickets cost from £85 for adult weekend passes or £105 for all three days with camping. Day tickets and concession are available.