Big Dirty show off 'labour of love' at Picturedrome in Northampton

The Big Dirty premiere the music video for Rhythm Of My Drum at The Picturedrome on Thursday May 18.

Singer James Shaw said: “We’re so proud and happy with the video. Giant Dwarf helped us get an amazing cast of support actors and Nick Nevern and model Becky Holt as our leads.

"We knew we wanted something big. Something whether we make it or not as a band, we can look back on and be proud of. We planned a Kickstarter campaign to help us raise money to start production. We can’t thank the people who put in to it enough for that.”

The project took a year of planning, a week filming and months of editing. Giant Dwarf said: “The band have been absolutely amazing and really made this a labour of love. This project exceeds the many others we have done in the past.”

Admission is free. The video will be premiered at 8.30pm.