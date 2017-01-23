Beverley Knight starts summer tour in Northampton

Following the release of last year’s acclaimed Top 10 album Soulsville, singer songwriter and actress BeverleyKnight announces a new UK Tour for summer 2017 which starts at Northampton's Royal & Derngate

Following a string of sold out gigs in the spring of 2016, and having completed a six month run in the smash hit west end musical The Bodyguard in January, Beverley is taking to the road again in her own right in June 2017.

She will play a broad set featuring hits from her stellar career, highlights from the Soulsville album as well as a few customary surprises that fans have come expect from her legendary live shows.

Recorded early last year at Royal Studios in Memphis, Soulsville celebrates the music, sounds and legacy of Memphis and was produced by Grammy nominated Justin Stanley (Prince, Beck); it features original material co –written by Knight, alongside a handful of classic Memphis covers.

The new tour will see her perform favourite tracks from this latest hit album, including the self-written radio 2 A-listed airplay hit Middle of Love and Knight’s stunning version of the Ann Peebles classic I Can’t Stand The Rain as well as fan favourites spanning her recording career, with a nod to her newer role as leading lady of the west end.

Triple Mobo winner and multiple Brit nominee Knight said: “Last year was so full of professional highlights - releasing my 8th studio album Soulsville and performing again in the West End to name but two. My first love is appearing on stage as myself and I can’t wait to give it my all again on the I ♥ Soulsville Tour.”

Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday January 27 at 10am.

She visits Northampton on Friday June 16. Tickets will be available either at www.ticketmaster.co.uk/Beverley-Knight-tickets/artist/932833 or www.royalandderngate.co.uk