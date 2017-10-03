Beverley Knight back in Northampton to play her rescheduled headline gig

Following the release of her acclaimed Top 10 album Soulsville last year, singer songwriter and actress Beverley Knight headlines Royal & Derngate on Monday as part of her I Love Soulsville Tour.

After enjoying a string of sold out gigs in the spring of 2016 and having completed a nine month run in the West End musical The Bodyguard, including a three month run in Toronto, Knight is back on the road.

Her set will feature hits from her career, highlights from her Soulsville album and a few customary surprises that fans have come expect from her legendary live shows including the Radio 2 A-listed airplay hit Middle Of Love and her version of the Ann Peebles classic I Can’t Stand The Rain.

Recorded at Royal Studios in Memphis, Soulsville celebrates the music, sounds and legacy of Memphis and was produced by Grammy nominated Justin Stanley, who has worked with stars such as Prince and Beck. It features original material co-written by Knight, alongside a handful of classic Memphis covers.

Talking about the tour, Knight said “Last year was so full of professional highlights - releasing my eighth studio album Soulsville and performing again in the West End to name but two.

“My first love is appearing on stage as myself and I can’t wait to give it my all again on the I Love Soulsville Tour.”

Next week’s date is a rescheduled show from June. Original tickets remain valid.

Beverley Knight headlines the Derngate on Monday, October 9. Music from 7.30pm. Tickets cost from £29.50 before fees.

Original teen idols Marty Wilde, Eden Kane and Mike Berry headline the venue next Wednesday when The Solid Gold Rock ‘n’ Roll show comes to town.

They will be joined by special guest Mark Wynter.

The show will feature popular and memorable hits such as A Teenager In Love, Rubber Ball, Donna, I Don’t Know Why, Well I Ask You, Don’t You Think It’s Time, The Sunshine Of Your Smile, Venus In Blue Jeans, Go Away Little Girl, and many more. Tickets cost from £28.50, music from 7.30pm.

This Saturday, The Astor Big Band brings its show Miller Plays the Musicals show to the venue.

The programme will include classics from Glenn Miller, The Andrews Sisters and Frank Sinatra. There will also be music from West End musicals, such as Les Miserables, West Side Story, 42nd Street, Chess, Grease, Chicago and more.

All profits plus a collection in the interval go to this charity. Tickets cost £20, music from 3pm.