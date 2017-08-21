Bands given the chance to open for Reel Big Fish on Fuelling The Fire tour

Bands have until the end of the day to enter a competition to open for Reel Big Fish, Anti-Flag and Mad Caddies at this year’s Fireball – Fuelling The Fire Tour.

Taking place at O2 venues across the country, a band from the area will be picked to open each show.

An overall winner will then be picked and play on the entirety of next year’s tour, as well as receiving a host of further support throughout the year.

Last year’s winners, Sheffield’s Sweet Little Machine have gone on to land national support tours with the likes of Me First & The Gimme Gimmes and Patent Pending with help from Academy Events.

Speaking about the experience, the band said: “It’s surreal, because we grew up listening to Alex Baker’s radio show and bands like Less Than Jake, so to have them say that they think you’re actually good is just so cool to hear.

“We’d definitely recommend to anyone to enter, because the platform that Fireball and Academy Events have been able to offer us opened up all of these doors to get our music out to a wider audience.

“All these tours have been a wonderful experience and you can really tell that your fan base is growing while you’re doing it all, which is amazing.”

To enter, visit: https://www.academymusicgroup.com/fireballcompetition2017

The competition closes on Monday, August 21 at 11.59pm.

Winners will be judged and selected by a panel of music industry experts, including members of Reel Big Fish, Ian Richards of Academy Events, Sean Ryman of Live Nation/Download Festival, Alex Baker of Kerrang! Radio’s Freshblood show, and James Pattison the UK Brand Manager of Fireball.

The winners will then be announced on Friday, September 1.

The tour - a celebration of punk rock, ska, reggae and roots music featuring some of the best live bands the international punk scene has to offer – is set to hit the road in the UK throughout October.

Tickets cost £10 and are on sale now.

For more information, visit www.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.fireballuk.com

The full tour dates are:

11.10.17 O2 Ritz Manchester

12.10.17 O2 Academy Bristol

13.10.17 O2 Academy Leicester

15.10.17 O2 Academy Leeds

16.10.17 O2 Forum Kentish Town

17.10.17 O2 Forum Kentish Town

18.10.17 O2 Academy Newcastle

19.10.17 O2 Academy Glasgow

20.10.17 O2 Academy Liverpool*

21.10 17 O2 Academy Sheffield*

*Anti-Flag will not appear on these dates