Award winning Hazel O’Connor brings tour to the Core

Award-winning singer, writer and actress Hazel O’Connor brings her UK tour to The Core at the Corby Cube on Wednesday.

O’Connor became an overnight sensation after her BAFTA nominated portrayal of Kate in the 1980 smash hit film Breaking Glass.

During this period, Hazel released three of her most successful albums, Breaking Glass, Sons and Lovers and Cover Plus, which produced a stream of top ten hits, including Will You, Eighth Day and D’Days.

She is back with her full band and will be joined by her brother Neil O’Connor for the first time since their two week residency at Ronnie Scott’s back in 1984.

Neil played original guitars on the Sons and Lovers and Cover Plus albums and enjoyed his own success as the front man of the punk band The Flys.

Hazel will also joined by a five-piece band including Clare Hirst on sax and Sarah Fisher on keys.

She said: “I'm looking forward to be playing excerpts from these three albums as I often don’t get the opportunity to play my early songs, and to be joined by Neil who was there at the inception of these songs is a privilege for me.

“Getting to play with my sisters in music, sax player Clare Hirst and vocals Sarah Fisher in this full band line up is going to be a powerful thing.”

Hazel O’Connor: From Breaking Glass to Cover Plus is at The Core on Wednesday, November 29 at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £25.50 before fees

This Friday, Circus Of Horrors heads to the venue.

This show features an amazing amalgamation of bizarre, brave and beautiful acts, all woven into a sensational horror story with a devilish rock n’ roll sound track, performed with a forked tongue firmly in each cheek.

Since rampaging into the finals of Britain’s Got Talent, the profile of The Circus Of Horrors has been growing day by day.

It is the only circus ever to reach the finals with appearances on shows including The X Factor, Daybreak and This Morning.

Annually the show plays to more than 100 UK theatres and the tour has expanded to take in festivals throughout the world, including The Fuji Rock Festival in Japan, Wacken in Germany and shows in Chile, Uruguay, Argentina, Finland, Hong Kong and Moscow. The Circus Of Horrors is at The Core on Friday, November 24 at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £23.50 before fees.

To book tickets for all forthcoming shows, call 01536 470470 or visit www.thecorecorby.com