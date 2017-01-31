An A-Z of rock riffs on the way to Northampton

Following the success of their 2015 and 2016 UK tour, 20 Greatest Guitar Riffs, The Classic Rock Show is returning to Northampton for a night of classic rock gems.

Now celebrating its seventh year, this new show features the greatest songs from the ‘Alphabet of Rock’.

The Classic Rock Show’s world class band will power through some of classic rock’s finest moments from AC/DC and Aerosmith to Eric Clapton, The Eagles, ELO, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Meatloaf and Queen to The Who, Zeppelin, ZZ Top and everything in between.

The show features note-for-note precision in a bid to bring the original iconic and era defining recordings back to life on stage.

Audiences will be taken on a two-and-a-half-hour musical journey of foot-stomping fun, with a huge sound and light show culminating in a show-stopping guitar duel.

The Classic Rock Show – A-Z Of Rock is at Royal & Derngate on Tuesday, February.

Doors open at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £24.50 before fees.

Later this month, Rumours of Fleetwood Mac return to the venue.

Having performed to more than a million fans worldwide since they formed over a decade ago, the group is out on the road with their new Hits To Blues tour.

Encompassing nearly five decades of legendary music, this latest production offers fans the chance to rediscover the songs and performances that made Fleetwood Mac one of the most loved bands of all time.

It will feature classic including Rhiannon, Don’t Stop, You Make Loving Fun and Seven Wonders - as well as songs from their bestselling Rumours album.

The show will also encompass a comprehensive profile of the work of legendary British bluesman and Fleetwood Mac founder, Peter Green, with faithful renditions of early Mac masterpieces such as Albatross, Oh Well and Man of the World.

Rumours Of Fleetwood Mac headline on Monday, May 13. Tickets cost £24.50 before fees.

Tickets for both shows can be booked by calling the box office on 01604 624811 or online at www.royalandderngate.co.uk.

A booking fee of £3 applies for all transactions of £15 and over.

It is per-transaction, not per-ticket and exclusions apply.