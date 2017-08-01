Alternative act with big online following set for Northampton date

London alternative quartet Flyte area headlining the Garden Open Mike Festival at the Black Prince in Northampton on August 13.

Currently signed to Island Records, Flyte have amassed more than 1.5 million streams on Spotify for tracks including We Are The Rain, Closer Together and Light Me Up in the last couple of years.

They comprise singer and guitarist Will Taylor, bassist Nick Hill, keyboard player and guitarist Sam Berridge and drummer Jon Supran. Flyte are currently working on their debut album which is due out later this year.

Joining them will be The Barratts, The Red Triangle, Sarpa Salpa and 12 other acoustic acts from across the county.

The Garden Open Mike Festival started as a small music showcase at The Sun Inn in Hardingstone and has become a mini one-day festival. There will also be a close up magician performing. Music is from 3pm to 11.30pm, tickets cost £15.

http://bit.ly/2hgqEqm