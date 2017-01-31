Acts announced for Raunds Festival

Tickets for this year’s Raund’s Festival go on sale at the start of February.

The festival, which will be held from April 27 to 30, has been taking place in the Northamptonshire town for 16 years and organisers have already started to reveal who will play this year’s event.

Ceilidh with Tautas Roks is on the Friday night while the Saturday will feature the Swing Commanders, playing a mixture of boogie-woogie, western swing and 1950s jump jazz. The Askew Sisters, winners of the Spiral Earth Award for Best Traditional Album in 2015, will play on the Sunday before headliners, folk veterans headliners Jez Lowe and Steve Tilston. Most performances will take place at the Raunds Saxon Hall and as well as music, there will be comedy across the weekend. Full details and ticket information can be found online.

www.raundsfestival.com