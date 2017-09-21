Acclaimed folk act come to Kettering

Folk trio Threaded are headlining the Kettering Arts Centre on September 30.

Comprising guitarist and singer Jamie Rutherford, violin player Ning- ning Li and clarinet player Rosie Bott, Threaded have released two albums to critical acclaim.

Their latest LP, Fair Winds & Following Seas was released earlier this year and followed their 2015 debut Of What We Spoke. Both won praise from across the folk scene.

Threaded are all graduates of the Birmingham Conservatoire and have all been members of Joe Broughton’s Conservatoire Folk Ensemble, with who they have played on stages including The Royal Albert Hall and Symphony Hall and at festivals such as Cropredy, Towersey and Green Man. Support is Ady Johnson.

Kettering Arts Centre is at St Andrews Church in Lindsay Street. Music 7.30pm. Tickets £8.