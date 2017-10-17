Acclaimed acts lined up for Stables

The Stables in Wavendon is gearing up for a busy end of October with a host of gigs.

On Saturday, the critically acclaimed Emma Stevens, Mark Sullivan and James Fredholm bring their ‘In The Round’ tour to the venue. Doors 8.45pm, tickets £10.

The following night folk foursome 4Square headline. The band are out on their 10 Year Anniversary Tour and fuse folk, jazz and Latin influences. Doors 8.45pm, tickets £10.

African guitarist Habib Koité is touring in the UK for the first time in a decade and headlines the venue on Monday. Doors 8pm, tickets £15 in advance.

On Tuesday, acclaimed alternative folk trio Wildwood Kin bring their UK tour to the venue. They released their debut album Turning Tides in August. Tickets are sold out. Tickets for The Story of Guitar Heros next Wednesday are also sold out.