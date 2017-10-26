Lisa Stansfield to headline Northampton venue as part of Deeper LP tour

Lisa Stansfield will kick off her UK tour at Royal and Derngate in April next year.

The multi-million selling singer songwriter will release her new album Deeper next year and headline the Northampton venue on Friday, April 6. Tickets go on sale this Friday (October 27) at 10am

Lisa's contribution to British soul is undeniable with a string of hit singles including All Around The World, All Woman, The Real Thing and many award winning albums.

Her unmistakable voice has been a constant presence on the dance floor and airwaves ever since 1989.

Most recently the Grammy nominated, multi BRIT, Ivor Novello and Silver Clef Award winner returned to the Top 20 of the UK album charts with her seventh studio album Seven.

A gorgeous and personal collection of her trademark soul, the record was a reminder of why she has sold nearly 20 million records worldwide and had a string of international top 10 hits.

In a video posted online she revealed “As you can see we’ve been busy in the studio and we are now putting all the final finishing touches to the album.

"It sounds great. I just hope you think the same, I hope you like it as much as we do.

"It’s coming out in the spring and we’ve decided to call it Deeper.

"So keep an eye out…I’m just excited…I think it is going to be a great ride. I’m looking forward to it.”

Tickets will be available from http://gigst.rs/LS and the venue.