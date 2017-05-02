James Acaster brings trilogy of shows to Kettering

It’ll be a return to his hometown as James Acaster as the comedian plays at Kettering Arts Centre with his show The Trelogy featuring hit shows Recognise, Represent and Reset across three successive nights.

Undercover cops. Jury duty. Witness protection will be told in the shows running from Thursday May 11 to Saturday May 13

A lot has happened to James across his past three critically acclaimed shows.

He doesn’t know who he is, he doesn’t know what he believes and he doesn’t know what he’s going to do with his life.

Anyone who has followed his shows will see a legal theme to his career.

James explained: “Recognise is a story about my life as an undercover cop posing as a stand-up comedian; that was a lot of fun to perform.

“Represent sees me tackle jury duty, and Reset throws me into witness protection.

“The three of them are a crime-themed trilogy that are all actually about uncertainty, and link to genuine difficulties in life - things like break-ups, understanding faith, and even comments on the referendum last year.

“It’s all quite subtle and whimsical but offers my own little bit of insight into the world.”

Tickets are £16 each or £40 to see all three award winning shows.

For more details visit www.ketteringartscentre.com